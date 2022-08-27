Casey Thompson Is Trending After Nebraska's First Drive vs. Northwestern

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Casey Thompson and the Nebraska Cornhuskers looked near perfect on their first drive of the 2022 college football season.

The Texas transfer went 5/6 for 68 yards — capping off the drive with a 32-yard touchdown bomb to Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda.

The college football world is going nuts for Thompson's first drive with the Huskers.

"Casey Thompson, yo. What an opening drive in the Nebraska uniform," Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde wrote.

"Really impressed with Casey Thompson's poise in the pocket and field vision," Nebraska insider Sean Callahan said.

Thompson notched 2,113 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions with the Longhorns in 2021. He entered the transfer portal and joined the Cornhuskers earlier this offseason, replacing longtime starter Adrian Martinez.

Thompson and the Cornhuskers notched a 4-and-out on their next drive, but still hold a 7-0 lead over Northwestern.

Today's Week 0 contest is being played at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.