Casey Thompson Requests No Questions On Certain Topic From Reporters

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Casey Thompson left the Longhorns behind when he transferred from UT in January.

On Tuesday, the Nebraska QB let reporters know he's done talking about the past, requesting that he no longer receive questions about Texas.

“I’m very close to those over at Texas and I wish those guys best of luck this season,” Thompson explained. “I’m still close to a lot of the players… I respect them, but moving forward I don’t really want to be asked questions about Texas because I’m focused on Nebraska and moving forward with this team.”

Thompson was asked last week about the differences at the skill positions between the two programs. But the Huskers quarterback didn't want to "stir the pot" with any of his comments.

The Texas transfer looked very sharp at times in Nebraska's season-opening loss. He'll look to make it a full four quarters in Week 1.