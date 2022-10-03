Casey Thompson Reveals What He Told Mickey Joseph After Injury

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is all in.

The Texas transfer has reportedly been dealing with injuries over the past several weeks. And after taking a shot to his throwing shoulder on Saturday, Thompson shared what he told interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

Saying, "I’m not coming off the field unless it’s a season-ending injury.”

The Huskers were able to get their second win of the year hosting Indiana on Saturday. Thompson completed 18-of-27 passes for 270 yards and three total touchdowns, turning the ball over once.

It's been a bit of a struggle for Thompson since coming over to Lincoln, but the same can be said for much of Nebraska's offense.

The Cornhuskers get their chance to fight back to .500 with a Big Ten matchup vs. Rutgers on the road this weekend.