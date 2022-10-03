Casey Thompson Reveals What He Told Mickey Joseph After Injury
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is all in.
The Texas transfer has reportedly been dealing with injuries over the past several weeks. And after taking a shot to his throwing shoulder on Saturday, Thompson shared what he told interim head coach Mickey Joseph.
Saying, "I’m not coming off the field unless it’s a season-ending injury.”
The Huskers were able to get their second win of the year hosting Indiana on Saturday. Thompson completed 18-of-27 passes for 270 yards and three total touchdowns, turning the ball over once.
It's been a bit of a struggle for Thompson since coming over to Lincoln, but the same can be said for much of Nebraska's offense.
The Cornhuskers get their chance to fight back to .500 with a Big Ten matchup vs. Rutgers on the road this weekend.