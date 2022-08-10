Casey Thompson Reveals What Nebraska Needs To Improve

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Texas transfer Casey Thompson is set to take the reins of Scott Frost's offense in 2022, but he knows he can't be the only voice on that side of the ball.

Speaking on what Nebraska needs, it's more leadership on offense, the QB told Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.

Saying, "Quite honestly, we need more guys to speak up on offense. We're going to have to push together."

Thompson revealed that the Huskers defense has done a solid job of leading from within and it was "evident" in camp.

“We need more voices on offense," he continued. "You have me and Travis Vokolek, but I think the defense has a lot more guys picking others guys up.”

Thompson also mentioned that the ball is coming out of his hand a lot better since undergoing right thumb surgery this offseason. Which is saying something considering he led the Big-12 in touchdown passes last season.