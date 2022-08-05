Cause Of Death Announced For Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 1: Demaryius Thomas (88) of the Denver Broncos tries to get the crowd loud during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Denver Broncos hosted the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Monday, October 1, 2018. (Photo by Eric Lutzens/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The autopsy report for former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was released to the public on Friday.

The four-time NFL Pro Bowler passed away due to "complications of a seizure disorder." The medical examiner was unable to determine if the seizure was "a result of natural causes or a sequela of head impacts."

Thomas was found dead in his Georgia home at the age of 33 in December 2021. His family members and close friends acknowledged that he'd been struggling with seizure issues.

"He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering. We're not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday," Thomas' first cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur told the Associated Press after his death was officially announced.

Those closest to Thomas noted that his behavior became 'increasingly erratic" in the final year of his life. His final months were marked with "memory loss, paranoia and isolation," per the New York Times.

Doctors from Boston University posthumously diagnosed Thomas with Stage 2 CTE.

Thomas was a beloved superstar with an infectious personality. His sudden loss was a crushing blow to fans, players and prominent figures around the league.

"DT was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player," his former teammate Peyton Manning said. "That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate's charity event. ... Absolutely devastated."

Our thoughts are with the Thomas family and all those close to him as they continue to mourn his passing.