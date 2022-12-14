Cause Of Death Determined For Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl
Just a few days ago, the soccer world was rocked by the sudden passing of beloved soccer journalist Grant Wahl.
During a game between Argentina and the Netherlands, Wahl reportedly fell back in his seat and was tended to by medical personnel. He was transported to the hospital, but passed away shortly there after.
Wahl was just 48 years old. On Wednesday morning Wahl's wife, Celine Gounder, penned a heartfelt look at his life. She also revealed his cause of death: an undetected ascending aortic aneurysm.
An autopsy was performed by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office. Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium. The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death.
Wahl was a titan in the soccer world, which took pause during the World Cup to honor his life and work.
Our thoughts are with Wahl's family and his friends.