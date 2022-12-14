Cause Of Death Determined For Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Grant Wahl with a world cup replica trophy, in recognition of their achievement of covering 8 or more FIFA World Cups, during an AIPS / FIFA Journalist on the Podium ceremony at the Main Media Centre on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Brendan Moran - FIFA/Getty Images

Just a few days ago, the soccer world was rocked by the sudden passing of beloved soccer journalist Grant Wahl.

During a game between Argentina and the Netherlands, Wahl reportedly fell back in his seat and was tended to by medical personnel. He was transported to the hospital, but passed away shortly there after.

Wahl was just 48 years old. On Wednesday morning Wahl's wife, Celine Gounder, penned a heartfelt look at his life. She also revealed his cause of death: an undetected ascending aortic aneurysm.

Here's her full piece:

An autopsy was performed by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office. Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium. The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death.

Wahl was a titan in the soccer world, which took pause during the World Cup to honor his life and work.

Our thoughts are with Wahl's family and his friends.