Cause Of Death Revealed For Longtime NFL Coach's Son

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 23: Head coach Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings looks on in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Nearly two months ago, the football world was rocked by the sudden passing of longtime NFL assistant coach Adam Zimmer.

Zimmer, 38, was the son of longtime Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. Details surrounding his death emerged slowly, with the Minnesota Star Tribune reporting he was found on his couch with an eye injury.

Police entered the home to check on him after reports that he “had passed out from drinking.” Two months later, the official cause of death has been revealed.

The Minnesota Vikings Fan Nation site has more details:

Adam Zimmer, the former co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died from excessive alcohol use. ...The official description used by the medical examiner for Zimmer's cause of death is "complications of chronic ethanol use disorder."

The Mendota Heights Police Department issued a statement saying, "there are no signs of foul play," and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. The medical examiner's report classifies his death as "natural."

Our thoughts are with the Zimmer family.