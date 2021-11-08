Cavs Guard Collin Sexton Reportedly Suffered Significant Injury

There are some Woj Bombs that you never like to see and this is one of them.

Per ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus. It’s expected that Sexton’s absence will be an extended one.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton suffered a torn meniscus to his left knee, team says. No immediate timetable on a return, more testing to come, but expect Sexton to have an extended absence from 7-4 Cavs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 8, 2021

The Cavs’ 22-year-old guard exited the action early in Sunday’s win against the Knicks with a left knee injury. Now one of the main pieces to the surprising 7-4 Cavaliers is out with no immediate timetable to return.

Sexton had eight points and four assists in his 12 minutes on the floor before leaving the game a few minutes before halftime. “Young Bull” has been an integral part of the Cavs young core. Last season, the 6-foot-1 guard averaged just over 24 points per game to go along with a healthy 4.4 assists.

Ricky Rubio and rookie big Evan Mobley dominated in Cleveland’s impressive 126-109 win over New York.

Rubio went for a career-high 37 points on eight three-pointers. Meanwhile, Mobley continued to make his case as the Rookie of the Year frontrunner with a 26 point, nine rebound, five assist performance at The Garden.

Special stuff from Evan Mobley tonight in MSG: 26 PTS (on just 15 FGAs), 9 REBS, 5 AST and a team-best +26 in 36 MIN. Skill level was on full display. Handling the ball like a guard, scoring + facilitating out of short rolls, spacing the floor from the corners & above the break. pic.twitter.com/7zJoJMoIv9 — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) November 8, 2021

It’s been a hot start in The Land despite a tough schedule right out of the blocks. So far, Mobley has been as advertised, and then some. The seven-footer out of USC has made his presence felt across the first 11 games, averaging a shade under 15 points and eight boards per.

Even without Sexton, the Cavs will look to improve on a putrid franchise win/loss record when LeBron James or Mark Price aren’t on the floor.

Here’s to hoping Young Bull can return to the hardwood soon.