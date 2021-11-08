The Spun

Cavs Guard Collin Sexton Reportedly Suffered Significant Injury

Collin Sexton high fives Kevin Love.DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 19: Collin Sexton #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers high fives Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter of the NBA game at Little Caesars Arena on April 19, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

There are some Woj Bombs that you never like to see and this is one of them.

Per ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus. It’s expected that Sexton’s absence will be an extended one.

The Cavs’ 22-year-old guard exited the action early in Sunday’s win against the Knicks with a left knee injury. Now one of the main pieces to the surprising 7-4 Cavaliers is out with no immediate timetable to return.

Sexton had eight points and four assists in his 12 minutes on the floor before leaving the game a few minutes before halftime. “Young Bull” has been an integral part of the Cavs young core. Last season, the 6-foot-1 guard averaged just over 24 points per game to go along with a healthy 4.4 assists.

Ricky Rubio and rookie big Evan Mobley dominated in Cleveland’s impressive 126-109 win over New York.

Rubio went for a career-high 37 points on eight three-pointers. Meanwhile, Mobley continued to make his case as the Rookie of the Year frontrunner with a 26 point, nine rebound, five assist performance at The Garden.

It’s been a hot start in The Land despite a tough schedule right out of the blocks. So far, Mobley has been as advertised, and then some. The seven-footer out of USC has made his presence felt across the first 11 games, averaging a shade under 15 points and eight boards per.

Even without Sexton, the Cavs will look to improve on a putrid franchise win/loss record when LeBron James or Mark Price aren’t on the floor.

Here’s to hoping Young Bull can return to the hardwood soon.

