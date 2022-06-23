Cavs Reportedly Agree To Trade Before NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly agreed to a trade ahead of tonight's 2022 NBA Draft, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Cavs will acquire the Sacramento Kings' 49th overall pick in tonight's draft in exchange for the rights to 26-year-old forward Sasha Vezenkov.

Vezenkov was named first-team All-EuroLeague this past season. He was selected with the 57th pick in the 2017 draft.

With this trade, the Cavaliers now have four selections in tonight's draft: No. 14, No. 39, No. 49 and No. 56. The Kings originally acquired the 49th pick from Chicago via Memphis and Detroit.

Sacramento now has two picks in tonight's draft, including the No. 4 overall selection.

Both the Cavs and Kings are young squads looking to make some game-changing picks in the 2022 draft.

Coverage of tonight's event in Brooklyn will begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.