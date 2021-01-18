Cavs Reportedly Done With Former 1st Round Pick After ‘Outburst’

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly been hit with some locker room issues.

Following an outburst from Kevin Porter Jr. over the weekend, the Cavs are expected to release or trade the second-year guard. Joe Varden, along with a slew of other reporters for The Athletic, broke the story on Monday morning.

Porter has yet to play this season due to some undisclosed personal issues.

According to sources close to the event, the 20-year-old guard out of USC became incensed when he returned to the locker room to find his locker had been taken over by recently-acquired forward Taurean Prince. Porter’s locker had reportedly been moved down towards the back of the room where the younger bench players reside.

Porter began yelling and reportedly even started throwing food. After the initial outburst, sources close to The Athletic say the young guard started getting into it with general manager Kolby Altman and then head coach JB Bickerstaff.

Cleveland selected Kevin Porter Jr. with the final first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. During the 2019-20 season, Porter started three of his 50 games-played with the Cavaliers. In 23.2 minutes per game, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard averaged 10 points and 2.2 assists.

With this solid production in his rookie season, Porter certainly has some potential.

Now, it becomes a matter of what team will overlook his off-the-court issues and take him off the Cavs’ hands.