The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Cavs Reportedly Done With Former 1st Round Pick After ‘Outburst’

Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova on the courtCLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 23: Matthew Dellavedova #18 and Kevin Porter Jr. #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talk during a break in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on December 23, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Hawks 121-118. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly been hit with some locker room issues.

Following an outburst from Kevin Porter Jr. over the weekend, the Cavs are expected to release or trade the second-year guard. Joe Varden, along with a slew of other reporters for The Athletic, broke the story on Monday morning.

Porter has yet to play this season due to some undisclosed personal issues.

According to sources close to the event, the 20-year-old guard out of USC became incensed when he returned to the locker room to find his locker had been taken over by recently-acquired forward Taurean Prince. Porter’s locker had reportedly been moved down towards the back of the room where the younger bench players reside.

Porter began yelling and reportedly even started throwing food. After the initial outburst, sources close to The Athletic say the young guard started getting into it with general manager Kolby Altman and then head coach JB Bickerstaff.

Cleveland selected Kevin Porter Jr. with the final first-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. During the 2019-20 season, Porter started three of his 50 games-played with the Cavaliers. In 23.2 minutes per game, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard averaged 10 points and 2.2 assists.

With this solid production in his rookie season, Porter certainly has some potential.

Now, it becomes a matter of what team will overlook his off-the-court issues and take him off the Cavs’ hands.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.