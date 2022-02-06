The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the surprise of the Eastern Conference this NBA season. Dan Gilbert’s franchise is going for it at the trade deadline, too.

On Sunday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Cavs are trading for Pacers guard Caris LeVert.

This is a significant move for the Cavaliers, who are proving to be a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.

LeVert is a proven scoring guard that should help the Cavs make a push toward the top of the Eastern Conference. Don’t sleep on Cleveland this year, folks.

*The Cavs are sending a package to the Pacers that includes Ricky Rubio’s expiring contract, lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick and two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2022

NBA fans are excited by the Cavs this year and the addition of LeVert will only increase the high hopes.

With so few sellers on the NBA trade market, prices are steep. Indiana ends up scoring one future first-round pick and two future second-rounders for Caris LeVert. More NBA trade coverage: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP https://t.co/TmfGrNCTip — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 6, 2022

The Cavaliers are currently 32-21 on the season, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference. However, the Cavs are only 1.5 games out of first place, trailing No. 1 seed Chicago.

The NBA’s 2022 trade deadline is set for Thursday afternoon.