Cavs players on the bench.CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 26: Collin Sexton #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers watches with teammates from the Cavaliers bench during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on January 26, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the surprise of the Eastern Conference this NBA season. Dan Gilbert’s franchise is going for it at the trade deadline, too.

On Sunday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Cavs are trading for Pacers guard Caris LeVert.

This is a significant move for the Cavaliers, who are proving to be a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference.

LeVert is a proven scoring guard that should help the Cavs make a push toward the top of the Eastern Conference. Don’t sleep on Cleveland this year, folks.

NBA fans are excited by the Cavs this year and the addition of LeVert will only increase the high hopes.

The Cavaliers are currently 32-21 on the season, good for fourth in the Eastern Conference. However, the Cavs are only 1.5 games out of first place, trailing No. 1 seed Chicago.

The NBA’s 2022 trade deadline is set for Thursday afternoon.

