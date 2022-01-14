Caylin Newton, Brother Of Cam Newton, Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

An Auburn player with a familiar name on his jersey will no longer be with the Tigers in 2022.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Caylin Newton, the younger brother of former Auburn Heisman winner/NFL MVP Cam Newton, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Auburn wide receiver Caylin Newton, Cam Newton’s younger brother, has entered the portal, @on3sports has learnedhttps://t.co/OrLVImTgI6 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 14, 2022

Caylin Newton joined the Auburn program as a graduate transfer in 2020. After an outstanding career as a quarterback at Howard University, the former three-star athlete recruit transferred over to a wide receiver/kick returner position for the Tigers.

Earlier this year, he recorded his first career stats for the SEC squad — reeling in one catch for 31 yards and one punt return for 19 yards.

Prior to his career with the Tigers, Newton was a standout leader for the Howard football program. In 2018, he recorded 2,629 passing yards and 504 rushing yards with 26 total touchdowns. Behind these outstanding stats, he was named the 2018 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference MVP and a finalist for Black College Football Player of the Year.

While he wasn’t able to contribute much for Auburn, it’s clear the younger Newton has the ability to produce some excellent work at the Division 1 level.

Earlier this week, Auburn’s leading wide receiver, Kobe Hudson, announced his decision to transfer to UCF.