CBB Assistant Coach Suspended After Alleged Altercation

The Georgia Bulldogs have suspended assistant basketball coach Wade Mason (with pay) as the program attempts to get to the bottom of Wednesday’s incident.

The first-year assistant was allegedly involved in an altercation at the half during Georgia’s 84-65 loss to LSU earlier this week. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the incident, saying Mason and director of player personnel Brian Fish were the two parties involved.

On Saturday, Georgia released a statement on the matter. After various reports surfaced that head coach Tom Crean’s job could be on the line after not reporting the incident to the Bulldogs’ athletic department.

“There have been various media reports related to UGA Athletics personnel ranging from completely inaccurate to incomplete and premature,” the school said. “The incident in question was reported properly as required by university policies and is under review. We will comment if and when appropriate.”

Wade Mason will of course not join Crean on the bench for Saturday’s game against Ole Miss.

The suspension is just the latest in what’s been a tough season for the Bulldogs. Georgia currently finds itself at the bottom of the SEC with a 6-20 (1-12) record.

