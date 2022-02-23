CBB Coach Ejected For Ridiculous Reason: Fans React

Earlier this evening, UConn head coach Dan Hurley was tossed during the first half of his team’s top-25 matchup against the Villanova Wildcats — and this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill ejection.

After receiving a technical foul for arguing what he thought was a missed foul call, Hurley turned to the home crowd at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion and attempted to get the Huskies fans fired up.

Because of this seemingly harmless action, the veteran head coach was assessed another quick tech and was ejected from the game.

Dan Hurley received a second technical foul and was ejected … for firing up the crowd? 🤯pic.twitter.com/Dmhp8w214J — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 23, 2022

Understandably, fans from around the college basketball world weren’t too pleased by this decision.

“This ref should be arrested,” one fan wrote.

“Wow. This is unacceptable. That ref needs to be fired tonight,” another said.

“This is awful. So many coaches and players do this all year long and nothing gets called…” another added.

Excuse my language: But you've got to be f**ING kidding me. Dan Hurley gets a second technical, and ejected for… riling up the crowd. WHAT ARE WE EVEN DOING, HERE @TorresOnUConn pic.twitter.com/VwrKptP93m — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) February 23, 2022

James Breeding just threw Dan Hurley out of the game and gave Villanova a 6-0 run because Hurley slapped the side board and fired up the crowd. THAT'S what is worthy of an ejection these days? That is an absolute joke. — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) February 23, 2022

How do you toss Dan Hurley for firing up the crowd? Come on man, we don't need the ref show every night — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) February 23, 2022

Despite Dan Hurley’s absence on the sideline, No. 21 UConn and No. 8 Villanova are neck and neck as we approach the end of the second half.