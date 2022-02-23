The Spun

CBB Coach Ejected For Ridiculous Reason: Fans React

Uconn coach Dan Hurley celebrating.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 15: Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley reacts as the Connecticut Huskies bench celebrates after the Huskies rebound in the first half of the game against Syracuse Orange during the 2k Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Earlier this evening, UConn head coach Dan Hurley was tossed during the first half of his team’s top-25 matchup against the Villanova Wildcats — and this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill ejection.

After receiving a technical foul for arguing what he thought was a missed foul call, Hurley turned to the home crowd at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion and attempted to get the Huskies fans fired up.

Because of this seemingly harmless action, the veteran head coach was assessed another quick tech and was ejected from the game.

Understandably, fans from around the college basketball world weren’t too pleased by this decision.

“This ref should be arrested,” one fan wrote.

“Wow. This is unacceptable. That ref needs to be fired tonight,” another said.

“This is awful. So many coaches and players do this all year long and nothing gets called…” another added.

Despite Dan Hurley’s absence on the sideline, No. 21 UConn and No. 8 Villanova are neck and neck as we approach the end of the second half.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.