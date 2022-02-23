CBB Coach Ejected For Trying To Pump Up Home Crowd

UConn head coach Dan Hurley was ejected during the first half of tonight’s top-25 matchup against Villanova.

Leading the No. 21 Huskies into a battle against the No. 8 Wildcats in Hatford, Hurley was clearly feeling the energy of tonight’s big-time contest.

With less than five minutes remaining in the half, the veteran head coach was assessed a technical foul for arguing what he thought was a missed foul call. Just after that first tech, he turned to the home crowd behind the UConn bench and attempted to get the fans at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion fired up.

Officials then hit Hurley with another technical foul, resulting in his immediate ejection from the contest.

Dan Hurley got tossed for hyping up his own crowd?pic.twitter.com/sG4vbvDiqZ — UConn Videos (@SNYUConn) February 23, 2022

The vast majority of college basketball fans seemed pretty appalled by this ejection.

“What an embarrassment by those officials. Are you kidding me? Imagine feeling that threatened/shown up that you have to call a technical because Hurley tried to pump up the crowd. Unreal,” one fan wrote.

“Unacceptable for a coach to be tossed from a game like Dan Hurley was. These refs have gotten out of hand with their egos,” another added.

Despite Hurley’s absence on the sideline for the final minutes of the first half, his Huskies still lead their top-10 opponent 33-32 at the halftime break.