CBS Analyst Predicting Major College Football Playoff Upset
The College Football Playoff is still a few weeks away, but one analyst is already calling for a major upset.
CBS sports analyst Barrett Sallee believes the Ohio State Buckeyes will take down the reigning champions. Sallee thinks the Georgia Bulldogs secondary will be the downfall for Kirby Smart and company.
“If I had to pick right now I think Ohio State upsets Georgia,” Sallee said. “I think getting those 2 running backs back (TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams), which kind of gets lost in some of the arguments, is huge for Ohio State.
...Because of that and because Ryan Day is going to have some time to scheme up some things against a Georgia secondary...is a little susceptible at times."
Here's his full comments:
Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite over Ohio State right now.
The Bulldogs and Buckeyes face off in the Peach Bowl on New Year's Eve at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.