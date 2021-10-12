CBS Announces Massive TV Ratings For Texas A&M vs. Alabama

Texas A&M’s wild upset over No. 1 Alabama on Saturday is a candidate for game of the year. The Aggies’ 41-38 victory in College Station also drew one of the largest TV audiences of the season.

According to CBS, the primetime game, which followed Auburn v. Georgia, was “the most-watched program of the day on any network.”

CBS Sports' Coverage of @AggieFootball's Upset Victory over @AlabamaFTBL Scores Big with Viewers pic.twitter.com/lGdvfQQedi — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) October 12, 2021

CBS Sports PR reports that the Crimson Tide’s loss peaked at 12.3 million viewers and averaged 8.3 million. Saturday night was also Paramount+’s second-most streamed regular season college football game ever.

People will always tune in to see Nick Saban on upset alert, but Saturday brought another intriguing narrative. Jimbo Fisher became the first former Saban assistant (in 25 opportunities) to defeat the Alabama coach. Fisher’s Aggies were unranked.

“[Beating Saban] doesn’t mean anything to me,” Fisher told Gigem247 after the game. “I don’t mean that in any disrespect. Nick is one heck of a football coach. I have known Nick for years. I consider him a great friend. Coached with him, have a lot of respect for him…I want our organization, our program to do well. That’s the only thing I care about.”

Fisher’s historic win could very well hold as the most-watched regular season game of 2021.