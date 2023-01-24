CBS Has New Prediction For No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: The 2018 NFL Draft logo is seen on a video board during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With the 2023 NFL Draft on the horizon, analysts around the football world are crafting their mock boards.

This week's mock draft from CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson has Alabama quarterback Bryce Young coming off the board at No. 1 after a draft-order trade between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans.

Interestingly enough, the Texans could have had this No. 1 overall pick without a trade had they not claimed victory in their Week 18 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bears, who already have a franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, will likely take one of the many defensive or skill-position studs in this year's draft field. Wilson has Young's Alabama teammate, linebacker Will Anderson, going to Chicago at No. 2.

In addition to Young, this year's selection process features several top-tier QB options: including C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson.

Wilson has all four of these quarterbacks coming off the board in the top 10.