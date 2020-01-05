CBS Sports has updated its college basketball top 25 poll as we head into January with conference play starting to really heat up.

The 2019-20 men’s college basketball season has been a wild one, featuring a crazy amount of upsets at the top of the polls.

Gonzaga has the No. 1 spot for now, though, and the Bulldogs don’t seem willing to give it up anytime soon. Mark Few’s team has won eight straight games since losing to Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

CBS Sports has Gonzaga at No. 1 in its latest poll:

Gonzaga Kansas Duke Auburn Oregon San Diego State Michigan Baylor Butler Florida State

You can view CBS’ full top 25 poll here.

The official top 25 polls will be out on Monday afternoon, as both the AP Poll and the Coaches’ Poll will update.

There are several big games to look forward to this week, including a notable one today, as Michigan and Michigan State are getting ready to tip off at 1:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS.