CBS' Jenny Dell Announces 2 Georgia Players Suffered Knee Injuries

The Georgia Bulldogs may be up big on the scoreboard, but CBS' Jenny Dell reports a pair of significant knee injuries for UGA.

Via Atlanta journalist Maria Martin, "CBS' Jenny Dell reporting Warren McClendon and Ladd McConkey both have left knee injuries." Adding, "She also said Tykee Smith has a shoulder contusion and 'might' return."

McConkey had been the Georgia's leading receiver through the first three quarters, hauling in five balls for 69 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, offensive lineman Warren McClendon has done a nice job of protecting Stetson Bennett so he can distribute the ball.

Bennett's connected on passes to 10 different Bulldogs receivers in this one, completing a highly-efficient 22-of-28 passes for 251 yards and four TDs.

With Georgia firmly in control of the game, another SEC title is all but a lock. But depending on the seriousness of the injuries, it could spell trouble come playoff time.