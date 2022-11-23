CBS Makes Interesting Broadcast Decision For Deshaun Watson's First Game
Deshaun Watson's first game back is coming up soon and CBS has made the decision for which broadcast team will call it.
Watson will not be getting the A-team treatment (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson). He also won't be getting the B-team treatment (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn).
Instead, it'll be Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, and Aditi Kinkhabwala on the call for the Browns-Texans game on Dec. 4.
This move makes sense from the network's perspective because it's a matchup between two teams who aren't going to make the playoffs this season.
The Browns are currently 3-7, while the Texans are 1-7-1. Those two teams really don't deserve the A-team from CBS at that point in the season.
There will be other times when the Browns do get the A-team treatment from CBS, but that will be when they're playing a pretty good team.
Kickoff for that Browns-Texans contest will be at 1 p.m. ET.