CBS Makes Interesting Broadcast Decision For Deshaun Watson's First Game

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his team scoring against the Jacksonville Jaguars during a football game at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson's first game back is coming up soon and CBS has made the decision for which broadcast team will call it.

Watson will not be getting the A-team treatment (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson). He also won't be getting the B-team treatment (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn).

Instead, it'll be Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, and Aditi Kinkhabwala on the call for the Browns-Texans game on Dec. 4.

This move makes sense from the network's perspective because it's a matchup between two teams who aren't going to make the playoffs this season.

The Browns are currently 3-7, while the Texans are 1-7-1. Those two teams really don't deserve the A-team from CBS at that point in the season.

There will be other times when the Browns do get the A-team treatment from CBS, but that will be when they're playing a pretty good team.

Kickoff for that Browns-Texans contest will be at 1 p.m. ET.