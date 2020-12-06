CBS Reports NFC Head Coach Will Probably Be Fired

There have already been a couple of notable NFL head coaching firings this season.

The Atlanta Falcons fired Dan Quinn and the Houston Texans fired Bill O’Brien. There has also been a notable front office firing, with the Jacksonville Jaguars firing their general manager.

It’s late in the regular season, so maybe we’re done with in-season moves, though there will be plenty of action in the offseason.

CBS Sports reported on Sunday morning that one NFC head coach is probably going to be fired following the season.

The Chicago Bears have disappointed and head coach Matt Nagy will probably be gone soon. Chicago is reportedly eyeing a college football head coach to replace him.

From the report:

If the Chicago Bears conduct a coaching search next month — and numerous league sources have indicated it is far more likely than not that will be the case — Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald will be at the top of their wish list. Frustration is mounting within ownership about the performance of coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, sources said, and Fitzgerald has long had the attention of ownership. Northwestern is having another excellent season and while the former Wildcat player has long asserted he hoped to coach in Evanston for life, he did grant the Packers an audience about their head coaching job two years ago before quickly withdrawing, and the Bears have long been identified by those close to him as the one NFL job he might seriously entertain at the appropriate time.

Nagy, 42, has been the Bears’ head coach since the 2018 season.

Chicago has been going in the wrong direction since that year, as the Bears went 12-4 in 2018, 8-8 in 2019 and are 5-6 this season.