CBS Names The Best No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick This Century

Who’s the best No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick of the 21st century?

Former LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow is hoping to get that title. The Cincinnati Bengals selected the Heisman Trophy winner at No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft last month. Burrow obviously hasn’t done anything in the league yet, though, so he’s pretty far away from that title.

CBS Sports ranked every No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick this century. There aren’t too many surprises at the bottom of the rankings.

The top spot might surprise some, though. According to CBS Sports, the best No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick this century is Eli Manning.

It seems surprising on the surface, considering Manning was rarely – if ever – one of the five best players at his position. But the 21st century wasn’t littered with No. 1 overall pick stars and Manning led his team to two Super Bowls.

“Manning’s legacy as an all-time great player is complicated. While he did author one of the greatest upsets in professional sports history, Manning also led the league in interceptions three times, barely completed over 60% of his passes and recorded an underwhelming 117-117 regular season record. That being said, Manning did post an impressive 8-4 postseason record that included two Super Bowl wins over the Patriots,” CBS Sports writes.

Manning comes in at No. 1 overall ahead of Cam Newton and Carson Palmer, among other players.

