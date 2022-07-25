CBS Names The Best School In All Of College Sports

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 04: A detail view of a Michigan Wolverines helmet is seen on an equipment cart during the Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines on December 04, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

CBS Sports named a certain Big Ten school the best one in all of college sports.

The company produced its annual “Best in College Sports” rankings and the top spot belonged to Michigan. It's the second time that the school has finished in the top spot in the last three times it's been published.

In the write-up, CBS commended Michigan for having a great year in football, college basketball, wrestling, and gymnastics.

"Michigan had quite the year athletically. The football team bounced back under coach Jim Harbaugh to finish 12-2 and earn a trip to the College Football Playoff, completing its best season since 2011. Men's basketball (19-15) reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, while women's basketball (25-7) reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Wrestling (12-1) finished as the NCAA runner-up, and men's gymnastics (24-3) finished third nationally."

In football, it was Michigan's first time in the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines were also squarely on the bubble heading into the men's basketball tournament and they proved the committee right by winning a couple of games.

It's going to be hard for Michigan to have all of this success again in 2022-23, but that's why the games are played.