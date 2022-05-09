CBS Predicts Surprise For 2023 No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick

For most NFL Draft analysts, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is a two- or three-horse race between quarterback Bryce Young, pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. and quarterback C.J. Stroud. But CBS Sports recently made a surprise prediction for who they think will go No. 1 next year.

In their latest mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso predicted that Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will go first overall to the Houston Texans. Trapasso cited Levis' size, arm strength and running ability as factors that would get him over the top.

"Levis feels like a quarterback who can eventually be the No. 1 overall pick. He's big, chiseled, has a rocket for an arm and can scramble. The Texans will probably be in the quarterback market in a big way next offseason," Trapasso wrote.

2021 was Levis' first year with the Wildcats after spending the previous three seasons at Penn State. He promptly gave the Wildcats one of their best passing seasons in 15 years.

Last season Levis completed 66-percent of his passes for 2,826 yards and 24 touchdowns. The Wildcats went 10-3 and won the Citrus Bowl with Levis leading them to an upset over Iowa.

Will Levis is widely acknowledged as a superb quarterback prospect. Some believe he'll be a first-round pick next year.

It wouldn't be the first time that the preseason favorite to go No. 1 overall in the draft gave way to a player who was seen as good but not great before the ensuing season.

Perhaps Will Levis will surprise us next season.

Who do you think the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft will be?