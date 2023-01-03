CBS Releases New College Basketball Top 25 After Major Upset

EVANSVILLE, IN - MARCH 28: A CBS Sports logo is displayed in front of spectator seating before the start of the NCAA Division II Final Four basketball game between the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats and the Saint Anselm Hawks on March 28, 2019, at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After a wild weekend in college basketball, there's a new No. 1 atop CBS' latest Top 25 rankings.

The previously top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers stumbled against Rutgers in Monday night's surprising loss, opening the door for Houston to regain its position as America's top-ranked team.

Here's a look at CBS' latest Top 25 as the new calendar year gets underway:

Houston UConn Purdue Arizona Kansas Texas Gonzaga Alabama Virginia Tennessee

Talking about the 14-1 Cougars, CBS had this to say:

Houston's lone loss this season came to Alabama in early December and the Cougars have won five straight since that surprising setback. Kelvin Sampson's crew is the most talented in the AAC and should have no issues winning another conference championship this season in hopes of getting a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Houston hosts SMU on Thursday as they hope to hang onto their top-ranking after relinquishing it earlier this year.