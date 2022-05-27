CBS Sports Names "Best Fit" For Baker Mayfield

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw the ball against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

From the moment Baker Mayfield requested a trade away from the Cleveland Browns organization, the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks emerged as the top possible landing spots.

Both of these organizations are reportedly interested in working out a trade deal as long as Cleveland takes on the majority of Mayfield's $18.8 million fifth-year option.

According to a recent analysis from CBS Sports, Mayfield's "best fit" is with the Carolina Panthers.

The analysis sited Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers' schedule as the two main draws for Mayfield in Charlotte.

"When healthy, the Panthers Swiss Army running back is arguably the best stress-reliever a quarterback could ask for since he is able to grind teams up on the ground in addition to being available for quick, check-down passes that magically become first downs. His 2,467 receiving yards after the catch from 2017-2019 were the most in the NFL. While Rashaad Penny played like one of the best running backs in football over the final five games of last season, there's no evidence to suggest that his sprint to the 2021 season finish line is something he will repeat or come close to when examining his career in its entirety. "As far as the schedule component, the NFC West had three playoff teams: the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, NFC runner-up San Francisco 49ers and Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals. Instead of having to play those three teams a combined six times, Mayfield would face the rebuilding Falcons twice and the Saints twice, whose quarterback Jameis Winston is coming off a torn ACL. Yes, Tom Brady's Buccaneers are just as scary as those NFC West foes. If Mayfield and the Browns get their wish of a trade coming through to take the former top overall pick out of Cleveland, Carolina would provide the landing spot for Baker to have the best chance for success in his second act. "

The Panthers have an impending quarterback battle between incumbent starter Sam Darnold and third-round pick Matt Corral this offseason.

Should the Panthers make a move for Mayfield before the 2022 season?