CBS Sports Names New Lead College Football Reporter: Fans React

CBS Sports has officially hired the replacement for Jamie Erdahl.

The network has named Jenny Dell its lead college football reporter and it's also hired Sherree Burruss to be the lead college football reporter for CBS Sports Network.

Dell will work each top game for CBS during the college football season alongside Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson. She takes over for Jamie Erdahl, who is heading to NFL Network.

Burruss will work with Rich Waltz and Aaron Taylor throughout the season for CBS Sports Network.

“Jenny and Sherree are talented, knowledgeable, and respected reporters and we are excited to elevate their roles for our college football coverage,” CBS Sports Executive Producer Harold Bryant said via a press release. "Since joining CBS Sports, they both have grown and excelled with every assignment. We are confident the passion and authenticity they have displayed will be evident to the new college football fans they will be reaching.”

It didn't take long for the fans to show a lot of excitement over these two hires.

Congratulations to both Jenny and Sherree on getting these roles!