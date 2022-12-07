CBS Sports Names The "Worst" Bowl Game This Year

SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 18: Bowl Season painted on the field before the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl game between the UAB Blazers and the BYU Cougars at Independence Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Bowl season in college football is finally upon us and there are some solid matchups in some of them.

For example, the Peach Bowl is set to feature Ohio State going up against Georgia while the Fiesta Bowl will pit Michigan and TCU against each other. The Orange Bowl is also set to have a great matchup as Clemson will take on Tennessee.

At the same time, there are also some brutal bowl matchups on the horizon, one of which is the First Responders Bowl which features Memphis going up against Utah State. Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports ranked that bowl as the worst one in his latest bowl rankings article.

"This game has a chance to be exciting, but it's hard to tell which version of each team will show up. Memphis and Utah State looked like a different team each week, which helps explain why both finished the regular season with 6-6 records. The good news is we should know how this game will go pretty quickly. Utah State's six wins tended to be close battles, but the losses came by an average of 23 points each," Fornelli wrote.

Memphis finished eighth in the American Athletic Conference standings while Utah State finished third in its respective division in the Mountain West.

This contest will take place on Dec. 27 at 3:15 p.m. ET.