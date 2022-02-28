CBS Sports Predicts Blockbuster Derek Carr Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders appear to be committed to Derek Carr.

Las Vegas’ new head coach, Josh McDaniels, is a fan of the Raiders quarterback. Carr appears to be a fan of his new leadership team, too.

“They’ve been super awesome. They’ve been great,” Carr said, per The Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m just looking forward to getting to know them. We’re doing the whole business relationship thing, but hopefully, we can get our families together and start getting to know each other and start building that unity that we had last year.”

Things can change, though.

With Carr seeking a massive contract extension, is a trade possible?

CBS Sports is predicting that Carr will land in Indianapolis:

Derek Carr to the Colts Probably the boldest of all the moves here, this one runs counter to public compliments from new Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who may very well be exploring an extension for Carr. But is he really ready to sign a lucrative long-term commitment to a veteran he’s yet to coach? The Colts, on the other hand, have an owner overly eager to upgrade after years of stopgaps. Carr is one of the few actual upgrade possibilities outside of a blockbuster swing at Wilson, and he’d keep Indy squarely in the playoff hunt.

That’s pretty bold, but hey, it’s shaping up to be a crazy offseason on the quarterback carousel.

Where do you see Carr playing in 2022?