CBS Sports Predicts No. 1 Overall 2023 NFL Draft Pick

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - NOVEMBER 20: Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats throws a pass against the New Mexico State Aggies at Kroger Field on November 20, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is widely considered the No. 1 QB in this year's NFL draft class. In fact, many outlets have him as the No. 1 overall player on the board.

CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso is going with another player at the top spot.

In his most recent mock draft, Trapasso has Kentucky quarterback Will Levis coming off the board as the No. 1 overall pick. He has the Carolina Panthers trading up to take No. 1 rights away from the Chicago Bears.

Trapasso's CBS Sports colleague Ryan Wilson also has Levis as the top pick.

Levis currently has the fifth-best odds to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Young, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud, Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson and Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter all have better odds to go off the board in the top spot.

Levis had somewhat of a down year in his final season with the Wildcats, but he still has NFL-ready size, arm strength and mobility.

The 2023 NFL Draft will kickoff on Thursday, April 27.