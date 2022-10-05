CBS Sports Ranks The No. 1 Job In College Basketball

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 03: A ball sits on the court during Michigan State Spartans practice for the NCAA Men's Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 3, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

College basketball coaching jobs at top programs rarely become vacant. Many times, the sport's best coaches will stay at a school for decades at a time and handpick their replacement on the way out (i.e. Duke, UNC and Villanova).

On Wednesday, CBS Sports' podcaster Matt Norlander ranked his 15 best jobs in college hoops. Making the distinction that the best program doesn't necessarily make for the best job. Explaining:

I am taking into account obviously the history of the school, the conference it's located in, the actual location of the school in place, cost of living, where you're living in the country, the resources at the school and the commitment at the school. Where does basketball fall at the school? Are you the top priority, the second priority, the third priority? Budget priority. All of it. I'm trying to take it all into account. This is my personal list.

With all that in mind, Norlander says the best place to coach in college basketball resides in Chapel Hill.

You could make the argument that no school's basketball team means more to its university that of North Carolina.

And with coaching legends like Dean Smith, Roy Williams (and maybe one day Hubert Davis), along with a litter of NBA stars as alumni and outstanding recruiting, the Tar Heels are easily one of the top jobs in the country.