CBS Reportedly Decides On Tony Romo’s Week 17 Assignment

The NFL’s Week 17 schedule is set.

Week 16 of the 2020 regular season will wrap up on Monday night, when the Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots. However, the league has already finalized its full schedule for the Week 17 finale.

There is major intrigue heading into Week 17, especially in the NFC, where several playoff spots are up for grabs. Most notably, the NFC East winner has yet to be decided. The Washington Football Team can clinch the division with a win over Philadelphia in Week 17. However, if the Football Team loses, the winner of the Cowboys at Giants game will make the playoffs.

Here’s the full Week 17 schedule:

Updated times for Week 17 Schedule: pic.twitter.com/yKo6u34VSz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2020

CBS has reportedly decided on the game assignment for its lead broadcast team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

The No. 1 broadcast team will reportedly be on the call for the 4:25 p.m. E.T. game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

Both the Rams and the Cardinals remain in playoff contention. Los Angeles is the No. 6 seed at 9-6, while Arizona is 8-7.

CBS tells me this AM that it's assigning No. 3 team Kevin Harlan/Trent Green to Dolphins-Bills. (Harlan is one of the best play-by-play voices on network TV, of course.) Lead team Nantz, Romo are being dispatched to Arizona-LA Rams. https://t.co/47F3mpDZch — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 28, 2020

It should be a pretty fun Sunday in the NFL.

Who do you see coming out of the weekend with playoff berths?