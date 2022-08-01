CeeDee Lamb Dominating Practice: NFL World Reacts

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts against the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is the talk of Cowboys practice on Monday.

According to team insider Bobby Belt, "CeeDee Lamb is having an all-world practice. On the sideline, in traffic, high pointing the ball, coming back to it...whatever. He's catching everything in every single possible way."

The NFL world reacted to CeeDee's practice performance on social media.

"CeeDee is HIM," one fan replied.

"So you’re saying he’s a No. 1 WR Bobby?" laughed another.

"He didn't forget all the stuff people were saying about him 'dropping passes,'" another commented. "He's gonna prove a point this season."

"Did this last year too and it didn't translate to games," a Dallas fan tweeted. "He's gotta show me and Kellen needs to put him in a position to show me."

Lamb is coming off an 1,100-yard Pro Bowl season. What could year three look like?