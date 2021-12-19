CeeDee Lamb Has Honest Assessment On His Performance Today

Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb knows he has to perform better than he did on Sunday. Although Dallas’ leading receiver brought in a modest 50 yards on six catches, Lamb holds himself to a higher standard.

The former first round pick said as much after the 21-6 win over the NFC East rival Giants.

Per The Athletic‘s Jon Machota: “I played terrible, to be honest. I feel like I could play better,” Lamb explained. “I had three drops, something like that. I feel like I could’ve played better.”

CeeDee was far from the only Cowboys receiver to drop a few passes on Sunday. Numerous Dak Prescott throws bounced off hands and landed on the turf.

That said, Dallas was still able to inch closer to an NFC East title with the W. The ‘Boys will need some things to go in their favor this week. But, it’s possible they could wrap up the division sooner rather than later.

The #Cowboys defense showed up big time today to get Dallas one step closer to clinching the NFC East. pic.twitter.com/hD4vprDxlI — WFAA Sports (@wfaasports) December 19, 2021

Even with the subpar performance (by Cowboys standards), it didn’t stop them from walking over the doormats of the division. The New York Giants’ struggles continue to grow with each passing week.

Joe Judge’s team has now lost four of its last five, including three losses in a row.

CeeDee and the ‘Boys will look to clean up their performance ahead of another NFC East bout against Washington on Sunday Night Football.