CeeDee Lamb Has Familiar Message For Cowboys Fans

Second-year Dallas wide receiver CeeDee Lamb paid tribute to a Cowboys WR of seasons past during media availability earlier this week.

Rocking a neon pink bracelet with the words “Get your popcorn ready” written on it, Lamb referenced Terrell Owens’ familiar catchphrase — prepping for yet another season full of jaw-dropping plays in 2021.

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb's message: Get your popcorn ready https://t.co/jYVSsyPsSe — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 7, 2021

Through three seasons with the Cowboys in 2006-08, TO logged 3,587 yards, 38 touchdowns and plenty of “get your popcorn ready” moments. The five-time All-Pro wideout currently hosts a podcast with fellow former WR Matthew Hachette called Getcha Popcorn Ready with T.O. and Hatch.

Looking to build off his solid 935-yard, five-touchdown rookie season in 2020, Lamb hopes to emulate Owens’ star power heading into 2021.

So far, he’s on track to do just that.

Last week, the former No. 17 overall pick completed a show-stopping highlight play in offseason workouts. Using his incredible athleticism, Lamb seemed to float in the air as he high-pointed a ball over a Cowboys corner.

When asked about the bracelet, the talented young wideout implied it was in reference to this play.

“You saw it,” Lamb said with a smile, per ESPN.

The #Cowboys have been raving about the work CeeDee Lamb has put in as he gets ready for his second season. Here he is in action today. Beautiful grab. (via @dallascowboys) pic.twitter.com/XM7sGMT9DQ — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 3, 2021

This isn’t the first time Lamb has shown the ability to make incredible plays in the league. During a Week-8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, the former Oklahoma standout converted one of the top touchdown catches of the year — contorting his body around a defender and making the diving grab.

With sky-high expectations heading into Year 2, Lamb has quite a bit to live up to.