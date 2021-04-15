CeeDee Lamb Outlines His Mindset For His Second Season

Dallas Cowboys rising second-year player CeeDee Lamb is one of the most talented up-and-coming wide receivers in the league.

That talent was on full display through his first season out of Oklahoma University in 2020. The No. 17 overall draft pick finished tied for first in Cowboys receiving touchdowns (5) and second in receiving yards (935) behind only No. 1 veteran option Amari Cooper.

Lamb finished No. 2 overall in rookie receiving behind Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson (1,400 yards).

Despite his solid play in his debut season, Lamb is still looking to improve heading into 2021.

“I want to focus on me being better for the team and definitely want to be as impactful on the team as I possibly can,” Lamb said, per Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “Naturally, the team will get better. We started a whole new system if you will. We got a new defensive coordinator. Offensively, we got everybody back. It’s a whole new role. I’m looking to be a better version of myself. To be better than last year and if everyone has that mind-set as a collective group we’ll be better.”

While Lamb enjoyed personal success in 2020, the Cowboys squad as a whole did not.

With star quarterback Dak Prescott going down with a brutal leg injury in Week 5 of the NFL season, Dallas scrambled through a QB carousel for the remainder of the season — starting a franchise record four different signal callers in one season.

The Cowboys ended the year with a disappointing 6-10 record — notching them a third-place finish in the historically bad NFC East.

But, with Prescott returning from injury on a newly-signed contract extension, the Dallas franchise should be primed for an improved season in 2021. As a young player forced to learn the quirks of four separate QBs, Lamb should also benefit from this.

With the numbers he put up in a rocky 2020 season, just imagine what the talented wideout could do with a full season of Dak at the helm.

Fellow top-three receivers Cooper and Michael Gallup will also be returning for this upcoming season, making for some healthy competition for targets as Lamb progresses in his NFL career.