CeeDee Lamb Reacts To Amari Cooper Offseason Rumors

As the Dallas Cowboys head into their 2022 offseason, there’s been some significant speculation that star wide receiver Amari Cooper may be on his way out.

During an appearance with NBC’s ProFootballTalk, Cooper’s wideout teammate CeeDee Lamb addressed these rumors.

“Honestly, I have no clue about what’s going on right now. I’m kinda confused about these (outside) talks,” he said, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota. “They say a lot of people are leaving. … You never know, what if we get the band back together?”

After the Cowboys’ disappointing postseason loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas owner Jerry Jones expressed his frustrations with Cooper as a reliable No. 1 wide receiver. Jones’ refusal to confirm Cooper’s future with the team led to a flurry of speculation about his current standing with the organization.

Lamb finished the 2021 regular season with a team-leading 1,102 yards and six touchdowns. Cooper logged 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

