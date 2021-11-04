CeeDee Lamb Says Vikings Player Choked Him On Field

Sunday night, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb appeared to get choked by a Minnesota Vikings player. Video appears to have confirmed the accusation, too.

Lamb, a star in his second season for the Dallas Cowboys, appeared to get choked by Vikings defensive back Harrison Smith in Minnesota on Sunday night.

The Cowboys wide receiver was brought down by Smith on the sideline after catching a pass from Cedric Wilson.

Cedrick Wilson comes up with a beautiful throw to CeeDee 👀 Doing it all out there tonight (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/PM1mLwXPeL — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 1, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys’ YouTube channel put out a behind-the-scenes video of Sunday night’s win in Minnesota.

Lamb told his teammates on the sideline that he was choked by Smith.

“Man was choking the [bleeped] out of me on the sideline,” Lamb told his teammates.

Many Cowboys fans are calling for Smith to face punishment from the National Football League. It’s possible he will face a fine for what happened, though nothing has been announced yet.

The Cowboys beat the Vikings, 20-16, led by backup quarterback Cooper Rush on Sunday night.

Dallas returns to the field on Sunday to host the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.