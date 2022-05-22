Celtics Announce Jayson Tatum's Status For Game 4

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 23: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics dribbles against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on January 23, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jayson Tatum suffered an injury scare late in Saturday's Game 3 loss to the Miami Heat, but he's on track to play Monday night.

According to Marc Stein, the Boston Celtics have listed their superstar forward as probable for a vital Game 4 matchup at TD Garden.

Tatum briefly exited Game 3 following an awkward collision with Victor Oladipo. After the game, via Justin Leger of NBC Sports, the 24-year-old described what he felt.

"My neck got caught in a weird position," Tatum said. "Obviously, I went down. I felt some pain and discomfort in my neck and down my arm. Went and got it checked on. I started to gain some feeling back, got it checked by the doctors and decided to give it a go."

Tatum finished with a series-low 10 points, six rebounds, and six turnovers in a 109-103 loss to Miami. Boston narrowed what was once a 26-point deficit to one with Jimmy Butler sidelined, but the No. 2 seed couldn't complete the comeback.

Now down 2-1, the Celtics will need a bounce-back performance from Tatum to even up the series at home. Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Heat designated Butler and Tyler Herro as questionable leading up to Game 4.