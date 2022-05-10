Celtics Announce Robert Williams' Status For Game 5

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 11: Head coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics talks with Robert Williams III #44 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter of the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on March 11, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

It's possible the Boston Celtics could still be without defensive anchor Robert Williams III for Wednesday's Game 5 against the defending NBA champs.

On Tuesday, the team listed Williams as questionable with left knee soreness, which kept him completely out of the series' pivotal Game 4 on Monday night.

Williams' soreness is in the same knee that had to be surgically repaired last month after suffering a torn meniscus.

This isn't the first time 24-year-old big man has experienced some knee discomfort since coming back against the Nets in the first round.

Prior to Game 4, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was asked whether Williams could be back for the final games of the series:

You would expect so. Like I said, he’s had some natural soreness after upping his minutes and intensity.

Williams has averaged 20 minutes of game action since returning to the floor. With the series tied 2-2, Boston has the chance to grab a huge home win 24 hours from now.