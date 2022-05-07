Celtics Fans React To Late-Game Officiating Controversy

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics celebrates with Jaylen Brown #7 after a basket in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on March 16, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Boston fans aren't too happy with the officiating during the closing minutes of the C's Game 3 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Down three points with less than 5 seconds remaining in the game, Celtics guard Marcus Smart was fouled beyond the three-point line.

From the look of things, Smart had gone into a shooting motion at the time of the foul. But the officials called the foul on the floor.

Celtics fans and other unbiased viewers took to Twitter to criticize this call.

"I need to see that Marcus Smart play again. It looked like a no-doubt shooting foul. I have no idea how someone could look at that and say “he wasn’t shooting”. Lost Boston the game," one fan wrote.

"Had it been Curry shooting and fouled like that he woulda shot 3. Lol Marcus Smart was in the act of shooting," another added.

As a result of this call, Smart went to the free throw line for two shots with 4.6 seconds remaining in the game.

The veteran guard successfully made the first and intentionally missed the second. He was able to secure his own rebound and put up a game-tying attempt, but the shot fell short.

Celtics big men Robert Williams and Al Horford had several opportunities to put the shot away. The ball didn't go in until Horford hit the final tip-in after the buzzer.

With this 103-101 loss, the Celtics drop to 1-2 in the series.