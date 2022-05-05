Celtics Get Encouraging Marcus Smart News Before Game 3

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 14: Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at TD Garden on March 14, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Kings 126-120. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics pulled off a big Game 2 victory Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. After evening the series without Marcus Smart, they're optimistic about welcoming back the Defensive Player of the Year.

Per ESPN's Andrew Lopez, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka said there's a "strong likelihood" of Smart returning for Game 3 on Saturday.

"We'll know more tomorrow based on how it feels today," Udoka said after Thursday's practice. "But obviously looks better today than he did. Just moving around, walking around the last few days when he couldn't go. We'll know more tomorrow."

Smart missed Game 2 because of a right quad contusion, the same injury that cost him six games in January. The guard said the ailment has hindered movement is his knee, but "everything else is healing up the right way."



While Smart is aiming for a quicker return, he added that he won't play unless he feels able to contribute to his typical abilities.

"I mean, for me if I'm out there, I should be able to do the things that I was doing, or I shouldn't be out there," Smart said.

"So when I come back, I'm coming back to be me, that's all I can really say about that. Because if I'm not out there, it's because I didn't feel like I was 100 percent to be out there and do the things I think I'm supposed to be doing."

The Celtics and Bucks will fight for the second-round series lead Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. Smart's return would provide a huge boost to Boston's chances of besting the defending champions.