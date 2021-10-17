The Celtics Have Reportedly Released A Notable Forward

NBA teams across the league are starting to trim their rosters down ahead of the start of the 2021-22 regular season.

The 2021-22 regular season begins next week. The league’s first games are set for Tuesday night, though most of the league won’t tip off until Wednesday or Thursday.

The Boston Celtics reportedly made a notable roster move on Sunday afternoon, parting ways with a veteran forward.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Celtics have released former top NBA Draft pick Jabari Parker.

The move reportedly leaves the Celtics with one active roster spot. Boston could be looking to go after someone like Avery Bradley, who was released on Friday night.

“Boston will have $100,000 in dead money on the books after waiving Jabari Parker. The Celtics now have one open standard roster spot and 1 open Two-Way roster spot,” Keith Smith tweeted.

The Celtics are scheduled to open the 2021-22 regular season on Wednesday against the New York Knicks.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. E.T.