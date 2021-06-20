Troubling Details Emerge From Celtics Locker Room

Troubling details have emerged from the Boston Celtics’ 2020-21 season, which ended with a disappointing first round playoff loss.

The Celtics entered the 2020-21 season with high expectations, hoping to contend among the Eastern Conference’s elite. Instead, Boston was forced to play in the play-in game to lock up the No. 7 seed. The Celtics then lost to the Nets in the first round of the playoffs.

There’s been major turnover in the Celtics organization this offseason. Danny Ainge stepped down, Brad Stevens moved from the coaching bench to the front office and Kemba Walker was traded on Friday morning.

A report from The Athletic indicates that there was trouble all season long. According to the report, Blake Griffin reached out to a friend on the team about potentially signing in Boston. However, Griffin was reportedly told to stay away.

“The Celtics’ dysfunction reached the point that Blake Griffin asked a friend on the roster if he should sign midseason and was warned to stay away,” The Athletic’s Jared Weiss reports.

That is certainly the sign of a bad locker room. A lot is going to have to change in Boston for the Celtics to reach their full potential.

Griffin, meanwhile, ended up signing in Brooklyn.

The Nets fell to the Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday night.