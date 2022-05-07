Celtics Make Decision On Marcus Smart Before Game 3

BOSTON, MA - MAY 28: Jayson Tatum #0 reacts with Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the Eastern Conference first round series against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on May 28, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

All signs were pointing towards Marcus Smart's return heading into Saturday, and now it's confirmed.

Per longtime NBA writer Marc Stein, "The Celtics say Marcus Smart is available to play today against Milwaukee."

Smart was held out of Game 2 after reaggravating a right quad contusion in the first game of the series.

On consecutive sequences in the third quarter of Game 1, Smart took shots to that area of his leg, creating swelling that really limited his mobility.

Now, however, it appears the Defensive Player of the Year is healed enough to five it a go in a pivotal Game 3 against the reigning NBA champs.

During Friday's practice, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka talked about Smart's improvement. Telling reporters, "Marcus is doing much better. [He] went through shootaround today and walkthrough and got some extra work in."

Before saying that the rugged defender will be listed as probable.

Even without Marcus Smart, Boston rolled to a very impressive Game 2 win, thanks to some red hot three-point shooting and limiting Giannis Antetokounmpo's chances to get downhill.

The C's held Milwaukee to just 86 points, and 3-18 shooting from the perimeter.