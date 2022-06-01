Celtics Owner's Story About Danny Ainge Is Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: General manager and President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge of the Boston Celtics attends a game between the Celtics and the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Celtics defeated the Grizzlies 113-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Celtics saw a familiar face in the locker room after one of Boston's Eastern Conference Semifinal battles against the Bucks.

And while former president of basketball operations Danny Ainge may have played a key role in building the Celtics into a Finals-caliber team, it didn't stop owner Wyc Grousbeck from kicking Jazz's new CEO out.

Telling "The Greg Hill Show" Tuesday:

He was so instrumental while he was here. It really pained me to have to threaten to throw him out of the locker room when he showed up all of a sudden in the Milwaukee series. I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, guests are not allowed in this locker room. You represent the Utah Jazz.’ So that was a lot of fun. We all had a pretty good laugh about that. It really pained me to have to throw him out of the locker room.

The C's would go on to beat the defending champs before pulling out a hard-fought seven-game series against the Miami Heat.

With Game 1 on the west coast Thursday, Ainge shouldn't expect any Celtics locker room access in the NBA Finals either.