Celtics Players Pay Tribute To Brittney Griner: Fans React

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

With Brittney Griner still detained in Russian custody, the sports world is raising awareness to try and bring her home.

On Saturday, Boston Celtics players wore t-shirts with the hashtag: "#WEAREBG." The shirts are meant to support Griner, the WNBA star.

"The Celtics are all wearing these T-shirts for practice. 'We are BG,'" said ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Fans are applauding the Celtics' tribute this weekend via Twitter.

"Brittney Griner. WNBA player that's been illegally detained in Russia for months now. Not enough being done for her," one fan said. "Glad my team is doing all they can!"

"Glad to see the Celtics bring some attention to Britney Griner hope see is returned to the US soon," another fan commented.

"This is why the Boston Celtics are winning the NBA championship," a fan tweeted.

Here's another look at players, including Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, wearing the shirts to support Griner during this difficult time.

Well done, Celtics.

Boston takes on the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night. Coverage is on ABC.