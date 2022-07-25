Celtics Reportedly Made Blockbuster Offer For Kevin Durant

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant got a lot of initial pushback when he chose to join the 72-win Warriors after losing to them in the Western Conference Finals.

Six years later, a similar situation nearly took place.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania via Bleacher Report, "The Nets and Celtics entered trade discussions for Kevin Durant."

Noting, "Boston reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for Durant, but the Nets also wanted Marcus Smart, more draft picks and potentially one more rotation player."

Durant's Nets fell to the Celtics in four games after Boston's defense smothered KD and fellow star Kyrie Irving.

The 12-time All-Star has long been a target of the C's, who've been rumored to be in play for Durant over the course of his last few free agency periods.

KD requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, shortly after Kyrie re-upped with the team. The Celtics didn't crack his top three trade destinations, but one could imagine what the former MVP would look like alongside Jayson Tatum and Co.