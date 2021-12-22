Iso Joe is back in the Association. On Wednesday, reports surfaced that the Boston Celtics are signing former All-NBA guard Joe Johnson.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first on the news.

“Free agent guard Joe Johnson is signing a 10-day deal with the Boston Celtics,” Woj tweeted. “Johnson is returning to the franchise that drafted him 20 years ago and is expected to play tonight vs. Cleveland.”

Joe Johnson is the latest All-Star to return to the NBA hardwood amid the league’s continued COVID-19 fallout. The 40-year-old wing last suited up for the Houston Rockets back in the 2017-2018 season.

Despite his age, an argument could be made that Johnson should’ve never been out of the league.

JOE JOHNSON IS BACK IN THE LEAGUE. Never forget what he did to Paul Pierce. Now he’s a Celtic 😂pic.twitter.com/DfxKg3Xxpr — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 22, 2021

While he’s no longer the franchise-carrying player that he was in Atlanta and Brooklyn, Iso Joe still has the skill and scoring ability to give a team some good minutes off the bench. Not to mention, he’s a veteran presence in the locker room and a pro’s pro.

The seven-time All-Star has career averages of 16 points, four rebounds and 3.9 assists per game across 1,276 games with the Hawks, Nets, Suns, Celtics, Jazz, Heat and Rockets. From 2005-2009, Johnson was one of the NBA‘s premier wing scorers, dropping over 20 PPG over that span.